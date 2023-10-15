The crashed happened shortly after midnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people were thrown from a car when it lost control changing lanes, hit a sign and flipped over a barrier on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway, a witness has described.

The vehicle’s four occupants were all taken to hospital – two in critical condition, one in serious condition, and one with minor injuries.

About 12.40am a vehicle hit a sign and rolled on State Highway 20, police said.

The witness, who was first on the scene of the accident, said the vehicle spun out of control while changing lanes too fast, hit a sign and flipped over the side barrier of the motorway.

Photos of the crash show the vehicle upside down on the grass verge beside the motorway, next to the metal barrier.

Police said four people were injured in the late-night crash. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The witness told the Herald that two of the car’s occupants, including the driver, remain in an induced coma, while the other two passengers who were ejected from the vehicle, are in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora Te Toka Tumai Auckland confirmed two occupants of the vehicle are in critical but stable condition at the Auckland City Hospital.

Police say initial reports suggest the vehicle was travelling in a convoy with a number of other cars.

“Enquiries into the cause of the crash remain ongoing,” they said.

The Police Serious Crash Unit also attended the scene.

The motorway was closed at Onehunga, however is now open.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager confirmed three trucks attended the crash, but referred all further questions to police.



