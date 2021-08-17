Vehicle crashes into elderly couple waiting to cross the road near Little Manly Beach

Two people have been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while taking a quiet moment to sit on a park bench. Photo / File

Two people have been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while taking a quiet moment to sit on a park bench. Photo / File

Two people have been left seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while waiting to cross the road on the first day of lockdown.

Emergency services were called to Whangaparāoa Rd, near Little Manly Beach north in Auckland, at 9.18am this morning after reports a vehicle had crashed into couple.

The two people were rushed to North Shore Hospital with serious injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

She said the driver of the vehicle was in custody and was assisting police with their inquiries.



The crash happened near Zealandia Rd, the spokeswoman said.

"Part of Whangaparāoa Rd is currently closed and diversions are in place"