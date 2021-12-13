Vehicle and house shot at in Whangārei amid rising gang tensions

Armed police at a firearms incident in Mahana Place, Raumanga, Whangārei, that was caused by gang tensions between the Head Hunters and Black Power.

Northland Police are investigating gang tensions between the Head Hunters and Black Power gangs following two incidents over the last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of the Northland Organised Crime Unit, said the first incident occurred around 12.30pm on December 7 where Police received reports of a number of gunshots being fired in Mahana Place, Raumanga, in Whangārei.

''Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident and our enquiries have established that number of shots appear to have been fired at an address,'' Verry said.

The second incident occurred on Sunday, December 12, also around 12.30pm, when police received reports of a number of gunshots being fired on Smeaton Drive, Raumanga.

Police quickly responded and located a vehicle which belongs to an innocent member of the public which had been hit with one bullet.

Luckily no one was in the vehicle at the time and no one was injured in this incident, he said.

''Police is extremely concerned by this behaviour and will have zero tolerance for organised crime groups using firearms in this manner where innocent members of our community get put at risk.

''Both of these incidents were carried out in broad daylight in residential areas with children and bystanders in the vicinity. The behaviour is completely brazen, reckless and shows the lack of respect gang members can have for our communities,'' Verry said.

He said police will have an increased presence in Raumanga and we will be actively targeting the gangs involved.

''We appreciate these incidents will be concerning to our community and Police are treating these matters extremely seriously and with urgency.

''Police are working with various members of our community to de-escalate tensions. We encourage our community to report any information they think might be relevant to Police by contacting 105 quoting file number 211207/6584.''

The public can speak to Police in confidence but there is also the option to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.