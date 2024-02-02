A large plume of smoke can be seen from the vegetation wetland fire.

A wetland vegetation fire situated on farmland in Kaipara has caused ash to fall across the Dargaville township and Te Whatu Ora has issued a health warning to residents affected by the smoke to stay indoors.

The fire is about midway between Baylys Beach and Dargaville.

Some locals woke to ash coating their cars this morning.

Anita Evans said she was surprised by the amount of soot and cinder that had fallen overnight.

“Considering I live in town, which is quite a fair distance away from the fire, I was really surprised to see ash all over my car,” she said.

Fellow Dargaville resident Ashleigh McGinlay said the fire was so big she could see the large ash cloud from her house.

“It looked similar to a huge mushroom cloud, almost black. There was so much thick smoke it didn’t actually look like it was moving.

“Also, when I woke up this morning I was really surprised to find my car covered in ash.”

A car in Dargaville township covered in ash and soot.

Te Whatu Ora’s Medical Officer of Health Dr Julia Peters said in a statement today “currently a north-westerly is blowing in the area causing smoke and ash to be present, nearby residents who may be affected by the smoke and ash should stay indoors, close windows and doors, and refrain from undertaking outdoor exercise or activities”.

“Residents are advised to call Healthline on 0800 611 116 if they have any related health concerns or experience any respiratory difficulties as a result of smoke and ash.”

Dargaville deputy fire chief Carl Horscroft said a helicopter with a monsoon bucket, two tankers, two fire appliances and crews from Te Kopuru and Ruawai attended the call-out at 7.15pm on Thursday.

“The fire has occurred on farmland on Scottys Camp road, towards the Baylys Coast Road end. It’s a big area, approximately 150 metres by 500 metres wide, and it may take some time for the fire to be put out.”

Horscroft says the fire was accidental: “They were pumping water around the farm and the pump used to spread the water around well it burst into flames and that’s what caused the fire; it was nothing malicious”.

Shane Friedrich (left) and Fynn Cashmore look on in disbelief as a wetland fire creates a large plume of smoke. Photo / Ben Friedrich

He said because of the location of the fire in swampland, a specialist team of rural fire officers from Whangārei had headed to the scene this morning “as we struggled to access it”.

He said the area was quite dry although “there is no fire ban currently”.

Fire and Emergency Services NZ (Fenz), which sets fire restrictions, said they didn’t plan to bring in an immediate ban despite the “dry conditions”.

“Fire season changes are made when key fire danger indicators are met. So far these have not been met, but our local team is constantly monitoring them to ensure changes are made once the thresholds are met.”

“A command Unit is in attendance at the fire. It also has hazmat capabilities, and it says hazmat on the side, but those capabilities aren’t required for this incident,” a Fenz spokesperson said.

A Department of Conservation spokeswoman said in a statement that peat fires can burn both across the surface of the ground and penetrate deep into the peat layer. They are difficult to extinguish and can be labour intensive sometimes burning for weeks to months.

“DOC supports Fire and Emergency to deliver fire suppression services on Public Conservation Land and other land where requested. As most wetland fires are fairly slow-moving, bird and other wildlife usually have plenty of time to escape from danger,” she said.