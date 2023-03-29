Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann says judges, court staff and lawyers will need to be flexible as they adapt to new tools and processes.

Prisoners will have devices in their cells to contact their lawyers and people interacting with the justice system will be able to use an online portal as the courts move away from paper files and “outdated, inadequate” technology.

Work will start this year on getting rid of the vast quantities of paper used to run the justice system, and which have sometimes required strengthening the floors of court buildings to support the sheer weight of the files.

As the administration of justice goes digital, the strategy also envisages the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI), “as appropriate and with necessary safeguards”.

AI will be used to help people organise and analyse information, and provide guidance on possible outcomes.

The move toward going digital in the justice system was outlined in a strategy released on Wednesday by Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann.

Dame Helen said the process would be challenging and require the courts to learn and adopt new ways of working.

“The judiciary and court staff, and the legal profession, will need to be flexible as they adapt to new tools and processes,” she said.

The strategy document said the current use of paper files limited the ability of courts and tribunals to perform their core functions.

“Today many people expect to be able to engage with government online. But their ability to do so with courts and tribunals is very limited,” it said.

“All too often, documents are created in paper form, scanned, emailed to the court, then printed out again to be put on paper files.”

People are often asked to provide the same information repeatedly. They cannot check the status of cases they are involved in online.

“The use of paper files can also mean that a decision-maker does not have access to complete and up-to-date information.

“Documents that have been filed in the court registry may not reach the judge before a hearing,” the strategy said.

“It is not acceptable for the judicial branch of government to be dependent on paper files and on outdated, inadequate, and unsupported hardware and software.”

The strategy said that a fully digital document and case management system known as Te Au Reka would be progressively introduced, starting this year.

A system to conduct remote hearings should be completed by the end of 2024, as would providing network infrastructure.

The strategy did not contain any figures on how much introducing the new system would cost. Separate figures for the Te Au Reka project were not detailed in Budget 2022.