Vape store leading fundraising for Relay for Life in Hawke's Bay

Vaping company Te Wairua Limited is leading the fundraising for Hawke's Bay's Relay For Life this weekend.

They have raised $6200 so far, and are aiming to reach $10,000.

Sales manager Malcolm Taylor said "Cancer is something close to our hearts, as many of us have been affected by it, or friends and family members".

The team of 24 are excited for Saturday, and they are intending to run around the track at a "socially acceptable pace".

Relay For Life will be held at the regional Mitre 10 Park Hawke's Bay on Saturday.

Teams can be as small as three as opposed to the traditional 12 and this year teams will complete one three-hour lap of the sports park which will include activities to perform along the way, one of which will have a vigil aspect.

Te Wairua started the first vape store in New Zealand in Emerson St, Napier, to provide an alternative to smoking cigarettes.

The company was started by Andrew Lazootin, who said "We came to New Zealand to find a place to start the business. We looked at Auckland, Wellington, and other places up and down the country, and then we settled on Hawke's Bay. We've been here ever since".

Taylor said, "The job of our company is getting people off cigarettes, and quit in a sustainable way. Our goal is to get them off cigarettes, then wean off nicotine, and then off vaping".

The owner and Lazootin's son, Morris Lazootin said, "Nicotine doesn't cause cancer, but cigarettes do. Smoking kills and directly affects people. Vaping is 95 per cent less harmful and a lot cheaper. We get many people calling up and thanking us for helping them to quit."