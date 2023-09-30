Mataura residents have dealt with flooding and conflicts over dangerous toxic waste in recent years, and are now on the lookout for vandals. Photo / RNZ - Tess Brunton

By RNZ

Vandals are causing senseless damage in Mataura, a community leader says, after public toilets were smashed and plastered with human faeces.

Vandalism has cost Mataura ratepayers about $20,000 after a spate of incidents in the past 12 months, Gore District Council said.

That included vandals breaking all of the glass in the Tulloch Park grandstand and at the tennis pavilion, damaging a council-owned house to the extent it had to be completely boarded up, and smashing Clearlite roofing sheets at the former pool.

A specialist biohazard cleaner had to be called in to clean up the most recent mess at the Tulloch Park public toilets, this week.

Mataura Community Board chairperson Nicky Coats said it was frustrating and costly for ratepayers.

“As a community, we need to address what’s happening in our town. I feel for those who have to clean up after these senseless acts.”

She urged people to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

“The community board are committed to providing Mataura residents with services and assets they can be proud of. The last thing our community needs is vandals ruining what we have all worked so hard for.”

More than $1 million has been invested in new public toilets, a splash pad and a basketball court at Tulloch Park.

Council senior property officer Neil Mair said he hoped the vandal’s mindset could be changed as vandalism had already cost ratepayers about $20,000.

“There are so many better ways the community board could have spent that money.”