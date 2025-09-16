Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Vancouver: What a great city for cycling

Simon Wilson
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Beaches, parks, snow-clad mountains and excellent cycleways: Vancouver is great for cycling. Photo / Simon Wilson

From lush forest trails to art deco bridges, Vancouver is a city best explored on two wheels, writes Simon Wilson.

It was a rainy Saturday when I picked up a bike from Cycle City in downtown Vancouver, but that hadn’t stopped a queue of people forming out the door.

