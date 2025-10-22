Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Van driver Storm Lacy ‘entirely sober’ before fatal logging truck crash in Kaingaroa Forest

Ric Stevens
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Focus Live earlier: Four killed in horror crash on road in Kaingaroa Forest

A driver whose van crashed into a forestry truck has had his name cleared after police wrongly suggested he had consumed cannabis and was responsible for the accident that claimed four lives.

A Serious Crash Unit (SCU) report said Storm Lacy should have seen and avoided the truck and trailer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save