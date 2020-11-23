'Utterly disrespectful': Kylee Guy supporters call for Havelock North event to be cancelled

Scott Guy and wife Kylee Guy, Scott was murdered in July 2010. Photo / File

Supporters of the widow of slain farmer Scott Guy say a Havelock North Club event promising the "inside story" into a 2012 murder trial is "utterly disrespectful" and should be cancelled.

However, the organiser has defended the event, saying attendees won't hear anything that isn't "out there already".

The Havelock North Club is set to host the event - Inside Story – Ewen McDonald (sic) trial for the murder of Scott Guy - with defence lawyer Peter Coles on December 4.

Dairy farmer Guy was 31 when he was gunned down at the end of his driveway near Feilding on July 8, 2010.

Coles was one of the lawyers defending Macdonald in the 2012 trial, after Macdonald was accused of killing Guy, his brother-in-law.

Macdonald was acquitted at the jury trial, but was jailed for five years for other offences, including arson, poaching, and vandalising the Guys' property.

Private victim advocate Ruth Money said the club had no respect for Kylee Guy and her family, and the event should not go ahead.

"Of course it should be cancelled - it should never have been instigated in the first place," she said.

"The club never gave Kylee the respect of asking permission. She found out through local chat and called them. Utterly disrespectful," she said.

Guy provided a statement to Hawke's Bay Today that said nobody should be profiting from the death of her husband.

"It's utterly disgusting that anyone would try to benefit commercially from my family's pain," she said. "This is not some soap opera – this is our real life. This is no one's 'story' but Scotty's."

According to the event on Facebook, the club is charging $100 per person to attend the talk, which includes a three-course meal.

The event page stated that no press will be allowed to attend.

Kylee Guy, who now lives in Hawke's Bay, said she was not consulted by the club about the talk.

"I'd be interested to know if they would try and sell $100 tickets to hear about another family's tragedy. Do other poor families get this unwanted and unwavering attention or just mine?" she said.

Defence Lawyer for Ewen Mcdonald Peter Coles is expected to speak at Havelock North Club event, despite calls for it to be cancelled. Photo / Duncan Brown

Event organiser Neil Hollebone has told Stuff the event was not for money-making purposes, and they expected about 100 people.

"We may make a profit but it's not being held to raise a profit. At best, it will make $10 to $20 profit per person," he said.

Hollebone said the whole thing came about because he had simply asked Coles to speak and he said "Fine".

"He's doing it out of interest," he said.

Hollebone told Stuff Kylee Guy had contacted him after finding out about the event.

"Obviously she got emotional and fair enough too. She's lost her husband in a terrible way. But it's nothing that's not out there already," Hollebone said.

Money said Hollebone and Coles were missing the point:

"They may well be claiming to just speak about what 'is already out there' – that is called re-victimisation, plain and simple," she said.

Guy said she was horrified by the morality of the situation.

"People write books, produce so-called documentaries and now this. I am horrified at the lack of moral compass this decision demonstrates," she said.

"Why does anyone think they have the right to gain personally and commercially by leveraging my family's grief?"

A Facebook post advertising the event was put up on Friday but has been taken down after the event was criticised.

Money said she and Guy understood the event was still happening.