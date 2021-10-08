Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Uthai Phonphong's family remember 'adored' father killed in wrong-way Tauranga Eastern Link crash

6 minutes to read
Tauranga chef Uthai Phonphong, 38, was killed in a fatal crash on the Tauranga Eastern Link on January 17. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga chef Uthai Phonphong, 38, was killed in a fatal crash on the Tauranga Eastern Link on January 17. Photo / Supplied

Sandra Conchie
By:

Multimedia journalist

Uthai Phonphong was one of life's givers and a "friend to everybody" including homeless people who came into the restaurant where he was head chef to ask for food.

That's how his family are remembering

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.