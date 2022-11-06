Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Ute driver dies in crash in Milburn, Otago

Otago Daily Times
Quick Read
Ute driver dies in Milburn crash. Video / ODT

Ute driver dies in Milburn crash. Video / ODT

The driver of a ute was killed in an early-morning crash near Milburn yesterday.

The crash, between a tanker hauling whey and a ute, was reported to police at 6.15am.

Police said the driver of the ute died at the scene and the serious crash unit was investigating.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said it sent one helicopter and two ambulances to the incident.

They took one patient with serious injuries to Dunedin hospital, the spokesman said.

Chief Fire Officer Robbie Phillip, of Milton Fire Station, said the station sent a truck and a rescue tender.

Using cutting equipment, they worked with police to help extricate the driver, Phillip said.

Read More

The road was closed at Waihola to the north and Milburn to the south, between Limeworks Rd and Phosphate Rd for most of the day.

Police said the road reopened about 6.25pm.

The detour was not suitable for heavy vehicles, Waka Kotahi advised.

Latest from New Zealand