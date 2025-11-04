It continues to concern me that the media outlet made such use of the material. It also concerns me police were not given any opportunity to discuss it with the outlet before its use and that it left the content up after concerns were raised.

In my view, for reasons I will explain, the public interest was better served by withholding the material.

There were three reasons for my concern. One, the distress it caused my staff who attended that night and their families. Two, the distress it could cause the family of Tom Phillips.

Three, because of the operational sensitivity of the material and the potential impact its release could have on the investigations that were under way.

The reason was not because of the story that the audio told, or because I thought the audio or coverage cast police in a negative light. It did not.

If anything, it showed the excellent police work that happened that night, including the value of rural police having an in-depth knowledge of their communities. It highlighted the skills of the tactical units and the capabilities of the Police Eagle helicopter crew. It showed forethought, good co-ordination and careful planning were all in play.

However, it did end with the shooting of a police officer and the death of Tom Phillips.

That means the period over which those radiocommunications happened will be scrutinised and investigated.

Every critical incident involving a police shooting results in an investigation by police and an IPCA investigation. In this instance, there will also be a coronial inquest.

The radiocommunications are crucial and sensitive evidence, as are detailed interviews with the staff involved and any witnesses.

The media outlet may have tried to act carefully by editing out segments of audio and distorting voices to try to disguise identities. That in itself could have the effect of altering the recollections of those involved on that night.

Radiocommunications give a version of events of what happened and that version must be tested by the recollections of all those involved. One officer’s recollection or experience may differ from that of another, or from the story that played out on the radio.

To use a sporting analogy, the radiocommunications are a commentary of what is happening in the centre of the field of play – but do not necessarily cover the whole field.

There is a set process that follows a critical incident to ensure all versions of events are looked at.

First, the officers involved must have a 10-day stand-down period for their own welfare.

Police staff are human. Nobody goes to work on the frontline wanting to face such a situation and it weighs heavily on them, often for a long time afterwards.

It is a time of great uncertainty because staff know they face an investigation into the actions they took, often actions that required split-second decision-making under significant pressure. My staff are trained for that, but that does not make it easy.

They cannot be interviewed about their recollections of the critical incident and the part they played until that 10-day period is over. When they are interviewed, it is crucial they give their own recollections – not a recollection that might have been altered by something they heard subsequently from someone else or have seen in the media.

Until they are interviewed as part of the investigation, staff are told not to discuss it with each other and to try to avoid media reports. In such a high-profile case, that is not easy.

All of these are reasons those radiocommunications are protected under the law.

There is also the wider issue of the chilling effect it could have on law enforcement officers’ ability to communicate freely.

In policing, the ability to communicate clearly with each other during a developing situation is crucial. It would be dangerous and put safety at risk if police felt they had to guard what they said because of a fear it would end up being used in the media.

Encrypted digital radio technology is being rolled out nationwide and will limit, but not eliminate, the risk of this scenario.

I always try to keep an open door to the media, because I believe they have an important role to do. I am not prone to overreacting to reporting, even when negative.

This is not a question of hiding from accountability or trying to keep information out of the public eye.

Nor was it an attempt to “gag” the media, as one columnist appeared to argue.

Our experience is media outlets regularly assess whether the publication or broadcast of information they have obtained would jeopardise an investigation or legal proceedings. That is a responsible thing to do and shows good faith and judgment.

The outlet in question presumably knew it ran the contents at some risk.

Most other media recognised the sensitivity involved and opted not to follow the lead of the outlet in question.

I have no intention of changing my approach with the media because of this, as that would not benefit the public that police and the media serve.

