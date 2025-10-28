Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

US couple killed in Waikato SH1 crash remembered for lasting legacy

Tom Rose
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Friends described the Arizona couple – Joshua Laroy Greenway, 35, and Amber Kory Stephens, 34 – as deeply creative and selfless. Photo / GoFundMe

Friends described the Arizona couple – Joshua Laroy Greenway, 35, and Amber Kory Stephens, 34 – as deeply creative and selfless. Photo / GoFundMe

A US couple killed in a Waikato crash earlier this month are being remembered as “incredible people” who impacted the “hearts of so many”.

Joshua Laroy Greenway, 35, and Amber Kory Stephens, 34, died on October 15 after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Tīrau, close to the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save