They obtained federal search warrants to search the packages and found “close to 3kgs of methamphetamine” concealed inside.

“One parcel had drugs concealed inside a heat transfer stamping machine and the other had drugs concealed inside a 3D printer,” said a statement from the US Attorney’s Office in Alaska.

“In May 2024, law enforcement officials further learned that US Customs and Border Patrol seized four parcels mailed from post offices in Phoenix, Arizona, that were destined for New Zealand.

“Each parcel contained over 1kg of methamphetamine. Law enforcement officials identified a fifth similar parcel mailed from Arizona destined for New Zealand.”

Border Patrol staff intercepted the parcel and discovered over 1kg of methamphetamine.

A Chinese national allegedly used a virtual mailbox service to traffic large quantities of meth from Mexico into America and then to other countries, specifically New Zealand. Photo / US District Attorney's Office, Alaska

“Law enforcement officials identified Zukai He as the individual allegedly mailing the parcels containing drugs,” said the statement.

“In total, law enforcement seized over 10kg of methamphetamine that Zukai He allegedly tried to traffic through the mail.”

He’s address in California was searched by authorities on September 8 and 14 cell phones, two laptops, 25 point-of-sale systems, over 6kg of a substance consistent with methamphetamine, and over $13,000 in cash and various financial documents were seized.

“The financial documents included information for nine suspected shell or front businesses registered in California, Colorado, Maryland and New York,” said the US District Attorney’s statement.

“The businesses were in either Zukai He’s name or under the names of victims whose identities were allegedly stolen.”

He is facing one charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The alleged offender is being held in custody awaiting his first appearance in court.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

He’s arrest came as part of Operation Take Back America - a nationwide initiative utilising the full resources of the Department of Justice to “repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organisations and protect US communities from the perpetrators of violent crime and drug trafficking“.

