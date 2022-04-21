US Ambassador Tom Udall, right, visits the Watties factory and talks with worker Rio Savage. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay is hosting the new United States ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, Tom Udall, for the first time this week.

And judging by his early appreciation of the region, he will be back for F.A.W.C! next summer.

Udall visited the Watties factory in Hastings and Bostock New Zealand on Thursday, the first day of his trip.

"It is very exciting to visit the fruit bowl of New Zealand."

Udall said the region punched above its weight when it came to exports and the environment.

He said he saw staff at the Watties factory were very focused on health, safety and the workers.

His plans for today are to meet with Ngāti Kahungunu iwi chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana and other community leaders.

Udall said appreciated the "holistic approach" Ngāhiwi Tomoana took to his community.

"They are all looking generations into the future."

Udall has also spent the trip appreciating the art in Napier galleries and the food and wine across the region while staying at the Art Deco Masonic Hotel in Napier.

"It's important to me as ambassador to understand the cultural life."

Finally he has plans to visit the Cape Kidnappers gannet colony and possibly enjoy some walking trails with his wife if they find time.

"I am fascinated by how New Zealand has invested in trails, wildlife and protecting local species."

He was disappointed when his plans to visit the region over summer and attend the Food and Wine Classic events were delayed by Covid.

However, he said he definitely would be making plans to attend F.A.W.C! events next summer for his next visit.