Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate Jasmine, who went missing in Fairfield, Hamilton Novemver 12. Photo / Police

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate Jasmine, who went missing in Fairfield, Hamilton Novemver 12. Photo / Police

An urgent search is underway tonight in Hamilton following the disappearance of 9-year-old Jasmine.

Police are seeking information that may help find Jasmine, who went missing in Fairfield, Hamilton this afternoon.

She hasn’t returned home from school.

“She was last seen wearing a black cap, black Nike hoodie and brown track pants,” said a police spokesperson.