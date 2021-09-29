Urban Barbecue Festival eyes bigger and beefier event as it moves from Napier to Hastings

This year's Urban Barbecue Festival has beefed up its lineup at the Hastings Showgrounds. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay's Urban Barbecue Festival has moved from Napier to Hastings, and it's set to become even bigger and beefier in its new home.

It's set to be a day that serves up Hawke's Bay's wildest barbecue dreams - a spit roast for every kind of carnivore, chilli eating competitions and even some rock and blues musicians.

The festival was housed at McLean Park for the inaugural 2020 event but has been moved to Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana this November.

Event organiser Jim Poppelwell said, "We're really looking forward to maximising the space at the new venue, and taking the learnings from the first UBF in 2020 to make Urban BBQ Festival 2021 a truly epic day out for all."

On November 20, level 1 dependant, the Waikoko Gardens will open for a celebration of all things barbecue, with Black Betty Barbecue, Piku, Fire & Dynamite, BBQ Gourmet, and Buffalo Bill headlining as local pit acts.

Local Angus, Wagyu, and venison producers will make an appearance, alongside reputed barbecue brands Weber, Traeger, Lillies Q, and McClures.

"The barbecue scene here in the Bay continues to go from strength to strength, and we're stoked to be able to pull it all together for the growing number of local and out-of-town barbecue lovers," Poppelwell said.

Dusty Rhodes and the Bluesmobile will vibe check the ambience, with lashings of rock and bluesy guitar and prominent facial hair to match.

Dusty Rhodes and the Bluesmobile will be providing a rocking bluesy atmosphere for festival-goers. Photo / Supplied

Refreshments will include cans from Jack Daniel's, Zeffer Cider, Heineken, and Lakeman Brewing, alongside several crafty quenchers from the IPA beer tent.

The festival is an all-ages event and entry for youth under 14 years is free with an accompanying parent or guardian. Early bird tickets are available on Eventbrite until October 10 for $20, general admission is $25 and gate sales on the day are $30.