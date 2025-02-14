Johnston said she had split her kneecap and tendon, which prevented her from bending her knee. She now wears a brace as her leg recovers.
She also suffered broken ribs, a ruptured lung, a “torn apart” spleen, fractures to her jaw, cheekbones and eye sockets, and a concussion.
“The concussion has been pretty next-level,” she said, noting it had been “burning me out really easily”.
“I am well and I am alive,” Johnston said in the video.
“I’m really grateful for all the support you guys have been giving me.”
On a Givealittle page set up to cover extra costs for her recovery, Johnston’s mum, Amy Walsh posted an update saying she was “just blown away by the love and support from friends, family, my neighborhood and complete strangers who came together at an impossibly tough time of year to search for my girl and then to financially help us all after she was found”.
“I am so beyond grateful for all of the support to our family in this incredibly tough time,” Walsh wrote in the update in late January.
“While Maia is embracing gumby life with her missing teeth and is still her confident beautiful self, she is getting closer to being fitted with a temporary plate and has been referred for implants in a few months' time when her facial fractures and jaw bone are healed.”
Walsh said Johnston was looking forward to healing and getting back to the gym, which was her “happy place”.
“One day at a time still, but she is healing well and I am forever grateful for every single piece of support from each and every one of you.”