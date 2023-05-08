Up to 1000 homes without water in Porirua

The water has been off since last night. Photo / File

Up to 1000 homes in Porirua have no access to running water after a main burst last night.

Mayor Anita Baker told NZME this morning the valve broke in Cannon’s Creek last night and that put pressure on other pipes leading to five more of them breaking.

“There’s up to 1000 homes without water, and they’ve been working on it since 6pm or 7pm last night.”

Baker said she understood it had been a big task for residents who had gone through last night’s dinner and this morning’s breakfast without water.

“I have to thank our residents for being so patient with it.”

The streets affected are Champion St, Cheshire St, Cornwall/Dorset St, Mckillop St, York St and a portion of Sievers Grove.

There are water tanks out in the neighborhood supplying water to residents and Wellington Water says crews have worked through the night to try and fix the faulty pipes.

“We appreciate your continued support while the day crews continue to repair the network.”

Water tankers are in place on 20 Champion St, 17 Cheshire St, 92 Mckillop St and 25 York St.