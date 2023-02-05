Unused bucket ‘for Mayor Wayne Brown’ sells for $125 to raise money for Auckland flood relief

The TradeMe auction fetched $125. Photo / TradeMe

An unused bucket has fetched $125 in an online auction - and will now be sent to Auckland’s Mayor Wayne Brown, symbolising what some see as a lack of action in the midst of the city’s major floods this month.

The auction for the bucket ended on Trade Me yesterday and fetched $125 after 29 people bid on it.

“This auction is for one unused green bucket,” said the seller, James Charlton.

“When the auction closes, the bucket will be sent to Wayne Brown along with (simple) instructions for its use.”

Charlton said the proceeds of the auction will be donated to Auckland flood relief.

“The bucket has never been used and we expect it will remain this way while Brown is Mayor,” he wrote on the auction.

“It comes with a sturdy handle so that Wayne can easily pass it along bucket chains - although we recognise that participation in team efforts is not the Mayor’s forte.

“The bucket holds 9L or approximately 9kg of water. We realise that this might be a little heavy for some, but given the strength and stamina the Mayor has built up playing tennis we think he can handle it.

“Its calm green colour is intended to remind the Mayor that unless we address climate change he is going to need a lot more buckets like this.”

Charlton wrote an open letter to Brown, further explaining the point of the auction.

“Although you were the inspiration for and subject of many humorous jibes I hope you can see the funny side and enter into the spirit of the auction,” he wrote.

“If we can’t laugh at ourselves in times of trouble then we are in deep water indeed;

“While some have criticised the auction as an attack on your mayoralty I see this as a golden opportunity for you to rise above the negative comments about your handling of the flood and show the people of Auckland your human side.

“I would like to invite you to a media event at which the winner of the auction will have the opportunity to present you with the unused bucket.

“We realise you are a busy man and so this brief event can be scheduled at your convenience.

“In addition to receiving the bucket I would like to invite you to sign it and put it back on Trade Me to raise more funds for flood relief.”

The Herald has contacted the Mayor’s office for comment.



