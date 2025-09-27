The infamous unruly tourist family was accused of bad behaviour while holidaying in New Zealand in 2019. Photo / Christine Cornege
The infamous family of unruly travellers deported from New Zealand after dining-and-dashing, shoplifting, littering and abusing people is back in the spotlight after an English council ordered their makeshift caravan park be shut down.
Head of the family Patrick Doran had applied to the council in Stickney, Lincolnshire, touse land he owns as a “gypsy/traveller site”, the Daily Mail reported in 2023.
His application was not granted. The council denied his application to put up to 30 static and touring caravans along with a toilet block and dayroom on the site in February this year, the Daily Mail said today.
Doran appealed the decision. He said he and his family had a right to settle on the land and complained about a lack of places for travellers - an ethnic and cultural group of itinerants - to live.
But Doran has lost his appeal. His family, along with another who has joined them, have 12 months to leave the site and 15 months to return it to its original state.
The United Kingdom’s planning inspectorate said the land was at risk of flooding, and so Doran’s makeshift camp posed a threat to life. A council source had earlier told the Daily Mail Doran’s construction works were already causing run-off and flooding, and his septic tank was leaking into a ditch.
Local residents have also complained about the family’s ongoing anti-social behaviour. Others were pleased to see consistency in planning laws, saying Doran should have waited for permission before building anything.
Village locals - who all refused to be named fearing retaliation - told the Daily Mail Doran let his dogs roam, hosted loud barbecues, lit large bonfires which spewed out thick smoke and threatened villagers.
However, Immigration New Zealand said the group were issued a deportation notice.
Police and Immigration officers were ultimately called to Burger King in Hamilton’s Te Rapa after alleged unruly behaviour from the family.
A staff member said they were at the store the morning of January 15, causing a nuisance, complaining about and asking for free food. The children were also banging coins on the machines, as other patrons looked on.
The group remained at the premises for some time before leaving and returning in the afternoon.
Staff decided to call police after they walked through the drive-through.
On the Sunday prior, January 13, several family members were filmed leaving large amounts of their rubbish on Takapuna beach.
Local woman Krista Curnow filmed them as they left when an 8-year-old boy with the group began abusing her, threatening to “knock your brains out”.’
Curnow said she asked the group to pick up their rubbish: “About four or five ladies stood around me ... in a half circle. They were saying they were going to hit me ... and I started walking backwards to get out of it.
“Even grandma and the child got involved, saying they wanted to punch my head in.”