'Unprovoked attack': Man left unconscious, multiple others injured in Rotorua gang attack

Police are investigating an "unprovoked attack" from gang members on Rotorua Sports Bar patrons. Photo / Google

Police are investigating an "unprovoked attack" from gang members on Rotorua Sports Bar patrons. Photo / Google

An investigation is underway after a Rotorua bar patron was knocked unconscious and another kicked in the head as part of a violent, gang-led "unprovoked attack" overnight.

A group of gang members allegedly assaulted Rotorua Sports Bar patrons on Arawa St just before midnight.

Multiple people were injured, including two with serious injuries, police said.

A short time later a minivan full of more gang members arrived and they continued the brawl.

Innocent members of the public were "caught up" in the violence, police said.

"This incident was frightening for those caught up in it and we are determined to hold those responsible to account," said Detective Sergeant Caroline Wharton.

No one has been arrested. Police are calling for witnesses to contact them.

Members of the public who saw what happened can call the police non-emergency line 105 and quote file number 210523/2089.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.