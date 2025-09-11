Advertisement
Unlicensed pilot convicted after running paid flights without certification

A helicopter pilot who ran illegal paid scenic flights around Alexandra and Clyde has been convicted after flying without the correct licence or certification.

Since early 2020, the pilot had advertised and operated the tourist flights in the South Island without an Air Operator’s Certificate or the correct pilot licence.

