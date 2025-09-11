“This individual repeatedly disregarded the rules that exist to keep aviation safe for everyone,” he said.
“The vast majority of our aviation community operates responsibly and professionally, so when someone deliberately tries to game the system, we will hold them to account.”
The CAA’s intervention prevented further unsafe flights, including instances where the public were at risk, he said.
“In aviation tourism, passengers rightly expect that all operators are meeting the safety standards the law requires when they step onto an aircraft.
“This case is a reminder that aviation safety rules exist to protect everyone, and ignoring those rules has consequences.”