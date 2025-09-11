NZ Herald Morning News Update | Tom Phillips injunction, FBI hunt for Kirk's killer. Erica Stanford delivers an education update as the airport gears up for summer. Video / NZH

A helicopter pilot who ran illegal paid scenic flights around Alexandra and Clyde has been convicted after flying without the correct licence or certification.

Since early 2020, the pilot had advertised and operated the tourist flights in the South Island without an Air Operator’s Certificate or the correct pilot licence.

The defendant failed to appear in court in 2021 to answer charges, and was found guilty on all counts in his absence.

The defendant was convicted in the Marton District Court on July 16 for running commercial flights without approval, obstructing officials, refusing to hand over required documents and flying an overseas-registered helicopter without the right licence.

CAA deputy chief executive Dean Winter said CAA prosecutions were uncommon but, when necessary, pursued to protect the integrity of New Zealand’s aviation system and the public.