The University of Otago has refused to help clean up a notorious student flat despite the property being used as a dumping ground for Castle St’s rubbish, the building’s manager says.

The university says it has provided a variety of options for students to dispose of their rubbish, particularly in Castle St, all year.

When building manager Anthony Brown visited the flat, known as Death Star, after his tenants had moved out, he found other Castle St residents had used their skip and, once it was full, dumped rubbish on the grounds of the property.

An untouched pile of rubbish was discovered by Anthony Brown.

With two skip loads around the back and side, and at least another two out the front, Brown said the costs were between $2500 to $3000 for extra skips alone.

He said he was frustrated he had been left to bear the costs to dispose of others’ excess trash.

“All of that rubbish that’s lying around the skip hasn’t even actually come from our tenants — it’s come from everyone else around the place.

“This isn’t our rubbish.

Building manager Anthony Brown stands among a heap of rubbish at the Castle St flat he manages, which he says was mostly dumped there by other residents of the street. Photo / Gerard O'Brien

“I don’t see why we should have to pay to get rid of it all.”

Now, Brown said he was in “quite the battle” with the Otago University over the disputed rubbish.

An excavator at the rear of the flat is used to clear large volumes of rubbish. Photo / Gerard O'Brien

While he said the rubbish did not belong to his tenants, Brown said he had offered to load the skips if the university supplied them.

He said the university dismissed his concerns and told him to recoup the costs himself from those responsible for the rubbish.

The university’s response was “disappointing”, Brown said.

“Once again, the proctor and the university pretty much don’t want anything to do with it.”

In response to questions from the Otago Daily Times, a university spokeswoman said it would prefer to liaise with Brown directly, rather than through the media.

The university had provided a number of initiatives to help students dispose of rubbish throughout the year, specifically for Castle St, she said.

Skips on the street had most recently been made available in October and last month to coincide with the end of exams and students moving out of flats.

For the past three years, the university paid for free transfer station access for students all year, and Campus Watch also provided free use of trailers for students.