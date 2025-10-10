The student, who wished to remain anonymous, said she ended up underneath a pile of students when the hundreds-strong crowd became restless and suddenly surged towards the entrance.

She said the venue was at capacity with the bar only letting a few people in as people left, but that message was not reaching those waiting at the back.

University of Canterbury students were injured during a crowd crush outside the Foundry Bar on Illam Rd

Metal barricades organising those waiting soon buckled under the weight of the group.

The student became paralysed with fear as around 150 people rushed forward, pinning her friends against the glass doors of the venue.

“When that barricade came down, it was just a massive surge, like all the people at the front got pushed down and everyone fell on top of us.”

“People were crying out ‘we can’t breathe’.

“People were screaming, falling down… I was so scared.”

Emergency services were called to 'The Foundry' student bar in Christchurch after reports people were injured when the bar became overcrowded. Photo / George Heard

Turning to her friend, she was shocked to see blood starting to pour from her mouth.

“She either lost a tooth or her tooth was loose, I am not sure but it did not look good.”

Around her, others were crying out in pain, hurriedly pulling friends up front beneath the crowd.

“I was absolutely terrified, I started having a panic attack.”

Students were yelling and screaming outside the Foundry when the crowd surged forward

The three security guards trying to tame the crowd yelled at those near the end of the queue to back up, but the student said they were drowned out by cries of the students begging the bar to open the doors to let them in.

Workers inside the venue watched on from the other side of the glass, she said, mouthing to those pressed hard against the glass that there was “nothing they could do”.

Emergency services were called to 'The Foundry' student bar in Christchurch after reports people were injured. Photo / George Heard

She said eventually security started pulling people out of the front, including her, and as she walked away the police vans pulled up to disperse the crowd.

She estimated at least 10 people had noticeable injuries or were crying out in pain, but assumed they walked themselves home without seeking treatment.

University of Canterbury Student Association president Luc Mackay said the venue and its staff followed all the appropriate processes and it was the behaviour of some students that ruined it for the rest.

“We had no issues with behaviour inside the venue last night. Staff and security were clearly communicating to those in line that entry would be slower and staggered.

“Sadly, these processes were disregarded by some students, and as a result, some attendees got impatient and were behaving poorly while trying to enter.”

Mackay singled out students jumping on to others and shoving, saying he was “disappointed” in his peers.

He said anyone found to be engaging in similar behaviour at next week’s Tea Party would be removed immediately.

University of Canterbury executive director people, culture and campus life, Paul O’Flaherty, said the school would be working with the student association, which organised the event, to understand what happened.

He confirmed that the student association owned and operated the bar, and the school would be looking at what actions could be taken to ensure the safety of students in the future.

“The University of Canterbury places paramount importance on our responsibility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students.

“We rely on UCSA to act with consideration to this responsibility.”

A police spokesperson said they had to help disperse the “large crowd” after being called to Foundry Bar on Ilam Rd at 10.10pm.

At least one person suffered minor injuries.