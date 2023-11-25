Armed police and dog units respond to reports of a man armed with a weapon seen on the University of Auckland campus. Photo / George Block

Armed police and dog units respond to reports of a man armed with a weapon seen on the University of Auckland campus. Photo / George Block

A man carrying a gun for a “planned bird cull” sparked an armed offender callout at University of Auckland’s city campus.

Police said the man seen with a firearm was part of an organised bird culling operation.

“There is no risk to public safety and no cause for concern,” a police spokesperson said.

Armed police and dog units responded to the campus and cleared the area after UoA issued an alert at 8.15am for students to stay away.

“A male offender armed with a long weapon of some description was last located in Sector 100,” UoA said in an alert to students.

Police dogs could be seen inside the Kate Edgar information commons this morning. A staff member said he had been told the building was closed and to clear the floors by security.

People were urged to avoid the area while police cleared the scene. By 9am the situation was resolved.