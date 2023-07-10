Unity Pitch in Napier bringing people together ahead of Vietnam-NZ football clash

People were enjoying the Fifa Unity football pitch set up at the Sound Shell on Monday ahead of the friendly game between Vietnam and New Zealand Football Ferns. Photo / Paul Taylor

Football fever has hit Napier, with Vietnam and the New Zealand Football Ferns set to clash and the Fifa Unity Pitch set up at the Sound Shell.

The 32nd-ranked Vietnam women’s team and the 26th-ranked New Zealand Football Ferns team will play each other at 5.30pm tonight for a friendly match.

It will be their last friendly game before the start of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 tournament, from July 20 to August 20, taking place across New Zealand and Australia.

More than 5000 spectators have already booked tickets and more are expected to attend.

From 9am to 3pm on Monday, the Unity Pitch set up at Napier’s Sound Shell hosted tots games and teachers went up against students, and there was also blind football, a futsal skill centre and public free time to use the pitch.

The Havelock North Wanderers Club Sparks Grade 12 girls’ team were the first to enjoy it after winning an NZME radio competition.

The Ford Football Ferns players themselves will do a meet-and-greet and signing with fans at the Unity Pitch on Tuesday, July 11 from 2pm to 3pm.

Napier City Council event manager Kevin Murphy said in a statement it was “absolutely fantastic” to have the Unity Pitch at Napier.

“Football is all about bringing people together, from all walks of life, and I think it’s just what Napier needs after a challenging start to the year,” Murphy said.

Jacko Robertson, seven, playing footy on the Unity pitch. Photo / Paul Taylor

“We’re really fortunate to have the Unity Pitch as it is generally only going to cities hosting World Cup games, but Fifa have kindly made it happen for Napier too.”

Other activities lined up for the pitch on Tuesday will include Napier City Council playing against Central Football, junior-only mini-games and girls-only mini-games.