Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

United States-based Kiwi suing Air New Zealand over flight cancellation

5 minutes to read

Gerard Murfitt, pictured here with wife Diana, has filed a court claim against Air New Zealand over cancelled flights. Photo / Supplied

Amy Wiggins
By:

A United States-based Kiwi is suing Air New Zealand over a cancelled flight and has accused the airline of selling tickets for "ghost flights" during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

But Air New Zealand claims the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.