Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has said “the UN needs serious reform”, just hours after US President Donald Trump questioned the purpose of the organisation in a fiery speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

Luxon spoke to reporters at Auckland Airport earlier today and was asked what he made of Trump’s speech to the United Nations.

“It’s not language that we would use,” he said. “We believe very strongly in the international rules-based system.

“Part of that is working in a multi-lateral way with other countries. Bodies like the UN are very important, but I also agree that the UN needs serious reform, you know, and that’s something that we’ve talked about for a long time here in New Zealand as well.”

In his speech to the UN, Trump warned Western nations that they were “going to hell” because of migration and also questioned the purpose of the body itself.