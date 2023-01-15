The brawl broke out on Friday evening on a Lower Hutt bus. Photo / 123rf

Up to 15 children could have been involved in a brawl on a Lower Hutt bus that left several people injured, it’s alleged.

A police spokesperson confirmed six people were taken into custody following an aggravated robbery on the Lower Hutt bus at about 5.20pm on Friday.

Several people were assessed and treated for minor injuries, including the bus driver who is now recovering and taking time off work.

Tramways Union secretary Kevin O’Sullivan said he has seen the driver’s statement to police and has spoken to him.

“A group of about 15 children aged about 13 or 14 got on the bus at Queensgate and then started playing up doing stuff, shouting, and playing music,” O’Sullivan said.

“Then I think what happened is a passenger might have talked to them and the result was she was attacked and a big fight ensued,” it was alleged.

O’Sullivan said this type of incident wasn’t common and was a serious concern.

“There were a few injuries as well including the driver who’s currently off work, but I don’t think he was seriously injured.”

Five of the offenders are being referred to Youth Services and one, a 19-year-old woman, appeared in Lower Hutt District Court on Saturday facing charges in relation to the incident.

She was due to reappear in court later this month, a police spokesperson said.

It did not appear any weapons were involved in the incident, they said.

“As this matter is currently before the courts we will not be able to provide anything further at this stage.”

Metlink has been approached for comment.



