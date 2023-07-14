Police incident in town of Shannon.

An unfolding police incident in the North Island town of Shannon has shut down Matariki celebrations this afternoon.

There have been multiple reports online of armed police and the Eagle helicopter heading towards the Horowhenua District town of Shannon as of about 1pm today.

Horowhenua District Council are asking the public to stay inside as the police incident takes place.

“Matariki celebrations in Shannon have been cancelled,” the council said in a statement.

“We will keep you updated, as we know more.”

A spokesperson for St John said they are responding to the incident and four units are on scene.

These included two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a management unit.

St John said the incident is still unfolding so could not provide any further details at this time.

Comments on local Facebook pages have also described car spikes being set up on roads.



