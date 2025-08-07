Police have been seen carrying boxes and equipment into the lower level of the building, which has old Housing New Zealand signage outside.
The ageing block has a broken window and graffiti on the stairwell window.
Police have just put up a “police emergency” cordon across the lower level entrance to the building.
“At this very early stage, we are treating the woman’s death as unexplained,” Friend said.
“As part of our investigation, a post-mortem is scheduled to be carried out today.”
Police have had two scene guards in place at the unit overnight.
“Police will remain in the Parnell area as part of our inquiries,” Friend said.
Anyone with information that might assist can update police online or call 105 using the reference number 250808/6672.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
