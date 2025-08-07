Labour declines invitations to a meeting to brief it on NCEA changes, and 16% of students failed to achieve NCEA level 1 or above in 2024. Video / Herald NOW

A woman has been found dead in “unclear” circumstances at an apartment in the affluent suburb of Parnell, Auckland.

Emergency services were called to an apartment block on Cracroft St just after 9.30pm, a police spokesperson said.

“A woman was located unresponsive inside a unit, and on ambulance staff attending she was pronounced deceased.

“The circumstances of her death are unclear, and police have commenced an investigation,” Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said.