Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Unexplained Parnell death: Victim Leiann Rae Davis’ friend shares heartbreak

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A woman has been found dead in "unclear" circumstances at an apartment in the affluent suburb of Parnell, Auckland.

The woman who died in “unexplained” circumstances in the Auckland suburb of Parnell has been remembered as a “nice” and “generous” person.

Leiann Rae Davis, 59, was found unresponsive inside a unit after emergency services were called to an apartment block on Cracroft St just after 9.30pm last Thursday.

She

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save