She told the Herald she and Davis met in Hamilton through a mutual friend 20 years ago.

“She used to come up to my place in Te Awamutu. I had an outdoor spa, and we used to hang out there.”

Sanford said Davis was always willing to share everything she had.

Friends of Leiann Rae Davis, 59, described her as a very generous person.

“She was very generous. When I got a new cat, she bought a cat tree for it. She gave me the work suitcases I use. Anything she had, she would share with you.

“When I was in the Auckland [Anniversary weekend] floods, where all the water was pumped out of, I was stuck on the top floor and the lifts weren’t working,” Sanford said.

“When the water started tasting funny, she brought up a big 20-litre container of purified water for us.”

Police originally said Davis had been found dead in “unclear” circumstances at an apartment in Auckland on Thursday.

A woman was found dead in “unclear” circumstances at an apartment in the affluent suburb of Parnell. Photo / Dean Purcell

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said her death remained unexplained.

“A post-mortem examination was carried out on Friday, the results of which are inconclusive.”

Police are now awaiting further detailed pathology results.

Friend said a funeral was held for Davis over the weekend, and police were continuing to support her whānau through the process.

A former neighbour, Jack Riddell, said he lived near the apartments from 2018 to 2019 and described them as “dodgy as hell”.

“I remember walking past and regularly seeing people fighting, under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and all kinds of yelling at all hours of day and night.

“It was a nightmare then and sounds like it still is.”

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.