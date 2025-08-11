Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Unexplained Parnell death: Police name victim as 59-year-old Leiann Rae Davis

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Police at the scene of the unexplained death of 59-year-old Leiann Rae Davis in Parnell last week. Photos / Dean Purcell

Police at the scene of the unexplained death of 59-year-old Leiann Rae Davis in Parnell last week. Photos / Dean Purcell

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of a woman’s “unexplained” death in Parnell, following an inconclusive post-mortem.

The woman was 59-year-old Leiann Rae Davis, police confirmed today.

Police originally said she had been found dead in “unclear” circumstances at an apartment in Auckland on Thursday, August 7.

Detective Senior Sergeant

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save