A main thoroughfare in Lower Hutt was partially closed this morning as police investigate the circumstances surrounding an unexplained death in Petone overnight.

Police were called to the scene near Sydney St about 1:30am today following reports of a death, a spokesperson said.

The eastbound lane on The Esplanade was closed to traffic while police made enquiries, but had reopened as of 10:30am.

While the road is now fully operational, cordons remain in place as officers continue their investigations.