Unexplained death in Petone: Police presence remains after road closure
By Tom Rose
Journalist·NZ Herald·
A main thoroughfare in Lower Hutt was partially closed this morning as police investigate the circumstances surrounding an unexplained death in Petone overnight.
Police were called to the scene near Sydney St about 1:30am today following reports of a death, a spokesperson said.
The eastbound lane on The Esplanade was
closed to traffic while police made enquiries, but had reopened as of 10:30am.
While the road is now fully operational, cordons remain in place as officers continue their investigations.