Police are investigating an unexplained death that occurred overnight on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police say they are investigating an unexplained death in Waiake on Auckland’s North Shore that occurred in the early hours of this morning.

One person died after an incident at a home in Sharon Rd.

A neighbour who did not wished to be named told the Herald she heard a woman screaming “help me, help me, please someone help me” at 12:30am.

”We rang the police and they said ‘stay inside and close the windows’,” she said.

According to another neighbour the tenants moved in six months ago. They said the house was raided by police in October or November.

Another person who lives on the street said there were always people coming and going from the house.

Armed police officers outside a house on Sharon Rd, Waiake this morning, Photo / Hayden Woodward

”There were cars parked up and down the road. Noisy cars,” she said.

”There were quite a few people living in the house before the raid, but now they have all gone. There was only a mum and two kids left”

A police spokesperson said two people at the property were assisting police with inquiries.

Three armed police officers are this morning stationed outside the home, which is now under a cordon.

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances, a manager, and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene about 1am, and no one was taken to hospital.

Children’s ride-on toys could be seen stacked over a gate at the property.

“A scene examination is due to take place today and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.”