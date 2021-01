Police were called to the Linwood address at 2.50pm yesterday. Photo / Anna Leask

Anna Leask is a senior crime and justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Police remain at the scene of a sudden death in the Christchurch suburb of Linwood this morning.

Emergency services were called to England St around 2.50pm yesterday.

Detectives are now working to determine what happened at the address.

No further information was available this morning.

A police spokesperson said a post mortem would be completed this morning and it was possible a further statement would be made after that.