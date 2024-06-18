Undetonated shell found under Dunedin house, police and bomb squad called in

An undetonated shell was found underneath a Corstorphine Road house in Dunedin this morning. Photo / Supplied

An unexploded shell found under a Dunedin house this morning will be dealt with by a bomb squad later today.

The item, which appears to be an undetonated artillery shell, was discovered underneath a house on Corstorphine Rd about 7.40am, police said.

“The shell is likely to have been under the house for a considerable amount of time, and a cordon has been put in place at the scene while its removal is assessed,” a police spokeswoman said.

Police considered evacuating neighbours, but deemed it unnecessary.

A scene guard is in place and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is due to attend later today.



