The judges loved the picture describing it as showing the excellence of the photographer seeing the moment and a perfectly timed pose inviting us to observe.

“This delicate yet powerful study of a mother and calf’s bond says all that is great and good about our world,” said competition judge Peter Rowlands. “We face our challenges, but the increasing populations of humpback whales worldwide shows what can be achieved.”

The UK-based competition celebrates photography beneath the surface of the ocean, lakes, rivers and even swimming pools, and attracts entries from all around the world. This year’s contest attracted nearly 7000 entries from photographers representing 28 countries with awards in 13 categories in the 60th anniversary of the inaugural event.

Ruruka's photograph of a diver in a centoe sinkhole in Mexico was described as a shot as an extraordinary image with a high technical standard and perfect post-production.

Ruruka from the Republic of Korea was named as “PADI” Up and Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2025 for his photo Underwater Aurora, of a diver in the multi-coloured waters of a cenote sinkhole, in Mexico. Ruruka purposely visited this cenote during the rainy season, that sees more tannin-rich water draining into the sinkhole, creating the bands of coloured water.

“From where I live, it’s a very long way to this location, about 24 hours by plane,” said Ruruka. “But it is worth the journey because this unique environment perfectly aligns with the type of images I am trying to create.”

Tobias Friedrich, an award-winning underwater photographer in his own right and a judge in the competition, described Ruruka’s shot as an extraordinary image with a high technical standard and perfect post-production.

“The diver is well positioned in the golden ratio while not being in front of anything,” Friedrich said. “The balance of the light from outside which falls into the cave is just an excellent repetition and shows what the image is all about. Well done and a very well-deserved category winner. “

Apart from being one of the major photography contests in the world today, the ethos of competitions such as this is to bring the natural world into focus for the wider public and to make people think about the fragility and beauty of life on our planet.

The competition is partnered with the Save Our Seas Foundation which has funded over 425 projects in 85 countries around the globe since its inception in 2003. Focusing primarily on sharks and rays, each project strives for deeper understanding and more innovative solutions in marine research, conservation and education.

Save Our Seas sponsors the Marine Conservation category, won this year by German photographer Robert Mar Lehmann for his shot, 1 in 200,000,000 of a tiger shark being taken ashore by fishermen in Indonesia.

“Every time I take a photo like this, it hurts, but through imagery I can inspire millions of people to understand sharks and their situation and make a difference,” said Robert Marc Lehmann of his award-winning photograph.

“This is just one of around 200 million sharks that lose their lives every year at the hands of humans,” said Lehmann. “Every time I take a photo like this, it hurts, but through imagery I can inspire millions of people to understand sharks and their situation and make a difference.”

Competition judge Alex Mustard described the shot as powerful photography.

“A stunning, story-telling image, with four men hauling this huge ocean predator onto land. The light is beautiful, the composition immersive and the timing, capturing the fisherman’s gesture, is perfect. Although an everyday occurrence and legal in most places, the man reaching out to stop the photo reveals what his conscience reckons on what they are doing,” Mustard said.

Prizes were awarded to winners and runners-up in all categories with cash, vouchers, equipment and travel, including dive trips in exotic locations around the world.

To see more winning images and find out how to enter the competition go to underwaterphotographeroftheyear.com

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.