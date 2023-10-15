Taranaki Diocesan School students Sarsha Long, Rebecca Riddle, Isabella Ogle, Charlotte Coxhead standing with a sign advertising their school's upcoming fete.

The grounds of Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls will be packed on Saturday as the popular Under the Mountain - Arts and Crafts Fete returns for the ninth year.

Organised by the school’s parent-teacher association, the event is a major fundraiser for the school and attracts stallholders and small businesses from Taranaki and further afield.

Stalls are set up across the school field and in the school gym with a range of goods for sale, from plant pots and macrame dream-catchers to hand-made skin care products, candles and possum-merino accessories. With over 90 stallholders booked in, there will be plenty of variety available for shoppers to browse, and they can perhaps get an early start on their Christmas shopping while they are there.

Visitors to the market will be at no risk of going hungry, with plenty of sweet and savoury treats available on the day, including sourdough bread, cakes, gourmet marshmallows, icecream, pizza, coffee and coeliac-safe food all on offer. Even dogs won’t miss out on the treats thanks to Daisy’s Doggie Deli, which sells dog treats as well as dog leads, soap, dog-friendly icecream and plenty more for your canine friends.

A range of entertainment and activities are also booked, with face-painting, pony-drawn cart rides and even a circus zone with a range of circus toys and hula hoops, devil sticks and fire poi to be demonstrated on the day.

The Details:

What: Under the Mountain Arts and Crafts Fete

When: October 21, 10am — 3pm

Where: Taranaki Diocesan School, Pembroke Road

Details: Gold coin entry