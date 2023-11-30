Māngere blaze sends multiple homes up in flames, how the Prime Minister’s feeling about his deputy’s bribe accusations and some tough talk from the Reserve Bank in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

East Auckland police have charged a 22-year-old man with manslaughter after a pregnant woman was allegedly hit during a street race, killing her unborn baby.

The pregnant woman was watching a street race late on May 19 on the corner of Bruce Roderick and Offenhauser Drives when the car struck her and left her with serious injuries, police say.

Emergency services took the woman to hospital where she underwent urgent surgery.

“Tragically, the baby girl did not even survive the day and succumbed to her catastrophic injuries,” Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey said.

The accused man has already appeared before the Manukau District Court on numerous other driving offences, he said.

Batey, the area investigations manager for the Counties Manukau East criminal investigation branch, said police laid a manslaughter charge against the man today.

“While this case remains before the court, I would like to reiterate that illegal street racing causes great concern to police and our community – and for good reason.

“Time and time again, police have issued warnings to those taking part in this illegal activity about the risks they are posing to themselves and others.

“This also extends to the spectators who are enabling this behaviour.”

Batey hoped the tragedy would remind people of the risks of street racing and the possible consequences.

A number of people were filming the incident and Batey asked them to send photo and video evidence to police.

He said police have set up an online portal, https://safety-yellow.nc3.govt.nz/, for witnesses to upload any photos or video taken at the scene.

Information can also be provided through the 105 phone service, or by visiting https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using “Update My Report”, reference file number 230520/3570.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.











