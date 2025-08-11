Building security staff at nearby Aotea Centre reported the incident to police just before 9am.
“Staff working in the building have made the decision to self-evacuate the building. Police have cleared part of Aotea Square and ask the public to stay away while the matter is resolved”, Inspector Peter Raynes said.
“Police are taking a precautionary approach with this matter. We have made this decision with the public’s safety front of mind.”
The Police Specialist Search Group was being deployed to the scene to inspect the bag, Raynes said.
We are working to clear the area as quickly and as safely as possible.”
More to come.