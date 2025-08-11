Police are at Aotea Square after what one nearby worker described as a "bomb threat".

The public have been cleared from Aotea Square and the Aotea Centre self-evacuated in Auckland city centre after what one worker described as a “bomb threat”.

“There’s a bomb threat down in Aotea”, a City Rail Link worker told the Herald just after 10am.

“Police have locked us down - we are one of the teams working in CRL project.”

Police said Aotea Square has been self-evacuated and the public cleared from Aotea Square in central Auckland after a bag was left unattended.