Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

UN experts inspect New Zealand prisons after solitary confinement concerns

RNZ
5 mins to read

Mt Eden Corrections Facility was one of those visited. Photo / Michael Craig

Mt Eden Corrections Facility was one of those visited. Photo / Michael Craig

By Ellen O’Dwyer of RNZ

A United Nations committee aiming to prevent torture in state institutions has visited a dozen prisons throughout the country over the past two weeks.

The visit of the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture has been somewhat shrouded in confidentiality, with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save