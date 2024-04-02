The Government lays out its next checklist for the country, how a bank manager helped victims send money to scammers, and school stand-downs and suspensions on the rise in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Glen Sutton is no stranger to a decent challenge, though his upcoming journey from Milford Sound to Dunedin may be one of his hardiest yet.

Leaving from Milford Sound on April 16, the 50-year-old ultra-marathon runner plans to complete the hefty “Sounds to Town” across five days of non-stop running - all the while raising funds for rural wellbeing charity Farmstrong.

Run organiser Hamish Tyson said Sutton wanted to cross the 600km mark as a personal challenge, as well as to raise awareness for Farmstrong as it was a charity close to his heart following the loss of a friend.

Ultra-marathon runner Glen Sutton during the Northburn 100 Miler last month.

“What better way to do that than by doing what he’s best at, which is running,” said Tyson.

Tyson will be part of a seven-strong support crew in two vehicles that will accompany Sutton on his trek, as well as running intermittently with him.

Sutton’s route will take him north over the Crown Range to Omarama before heading south to Kyeburn Diggings and onward to Dunedin, where he will end his run at Emerson’s Brewery.

The 617km route is expected to take the ultra-marathon runner five days of non-stop running to complete.

Tyson said the brewery had been generous in supporting the run, contributing to the hiring of a campervan for the support team.

In 2021, Sutton ran 580km non-stop from Milford Sound to Mt Cook, raising more than $20,000 for Hospice in the process.

An accomplished distance runner, Sutton has taken on many ultra-marathons, including “The World’s Toughest Foot Race” from Death Valley to Mt Whitney in California in 2019, and completing the 2022 Dunedin Marathon while dressed as a giant beer can.

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.











