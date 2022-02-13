Voyager 2021 media awards
Ukraine crisis: New Zealand journalist on front line says Russian invasion chances 50/50, would be 'very bloody'

6 minutes to read
US officials say the threat of a Russian invasion into Ukraine is greater than it has been in a decade. Video / BBC

Kurt Bayer
By
Kurt Bayer

Reporter

A New Zealand journalist on the frontline in Ukraine believes an imminent Russian invasion is a 50/50 prospect, which would result in "very bloody, very brutal" fighting and high civilian casualties.

Fears that Russian President

