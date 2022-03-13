For Kira, her most treasured thing to play with isn't a toy, but her beloved dog, Busya. Photo / World Vision

For Kira, her most treasured thing to play with isn't a toy, but her beloved dog, Busya. Photo / World Vision

The NZ Herald is joining forces with World Vision to help as more than two million Ukrainian women and children flee their country in the world's fastest-growing humanitarian emergency since the SEcond World War. World Vision Emergency Communications specialist Brianna Piazza reports on the refugee exodus from the Ukraine-Romania border.

As Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes, they had to leave almost everything behind. These people have had no time to pack as the bombs have been falling and no space in their cars to fit large suitcases - sometimes there hasn't even been room for everyone in the family.

But in the rush to leave, most of them have managed to squeeze in a few treasured possessions that bring a smile to their faces and remind them of the life they left behind. I talked to some of the children I met in the border town of Iasi about the special things they brought with them, while one of my World Vision colleagues spoke to a family in Bucharest.

Ivanya, 8, with his toy penguin, Mr P. Photo / World Vision

Ivan

Ivan, 8, is a gentle, thoughtful boy who fled Ukraine with his mother and sister Veronika,

aged 10. They are staying with more than 400 refugees at a warehouse and office centre

in Iasi, Romania.

The shelter is the first place where he feels safe since the conflict started. He made some

new friends on his first night here, but they have since left for other corners of Europe

with their families.

Ivan only bought one toy from home, his fluffy penguin, which brings him some comfort.

He left his beloved dog Dana at home.

Despite feeling upset at times he is still trying to bring a smile to the faces of those around him. Since the conflict started, Ivan has decided he'd like to become a clown someday so that he can make people laugh… much to his mother's surprise!

"Today, I am feeling lonely and taking comfort in my toy penguin, 'Mr P'. Mr P was the only toy I could bring with me from home. I also brought a mobile phone and a charger, and some underpants – but nothing else.

Ivan and Veronika at their home in Ukraine before the war. Photo / World Vision

"When we heard the bombing, we ran downstairs to take shelter in the basement of our

house. I wasn't feeling very well, I had the flu. We had to hide there for 10 days.

It was tiring getting here. We took a car, walked for a long time and then took a bus.

"I have made many new friends to play with here. I've met so many boys and one girl here and we love to play ball and hide and seek.

Your urgent donation will provide vital essentials for children & families affected by the crisis in Ukraine. Please click here to donate now at worldvision.org.nz

"But it's different from being at home – in our house I liked that we had a lot of space to play. And we had our dog, Dana, she's so cute and likes playing with us. I just want this war to stop.

"When I grow up I really want to become a clown. It's a very funny profession. I like making everyone laugh and I'm always making people laugh."

Veronika is staying with more than 400 refugees at a warehouse and office centre in Iasi, Romania. Photo / World Vision

Veronika

Ivan's sister, 10-year-old Veronika, fled Bila Tserkva, 80km from Kyiv, with her mother and younger brother, leaving her father behind. Before they left, the family spent more than a week sheltering in their basement, as the closest bomb shelter was too far away for them to reach safely.

More than anything, Veronika loves the many toys she had at home. Her parents told her

to pack lightly, taking with her only what she could carry in her bag. She was able to pack

a few precious items to take with her, but her favourite teddy bear, which she cuddles

when she feels sad, was too big to bring.

The teddy bear Veronika managed to take with her. Photo / World Vision

The family are currently staying in Iasi, Romania, in a warehouse and office building with

more than 400 other refugees.

"I remember our journey to get here. My father drove us in the car, then he said goodbye.

After we crossed the border, mum cried a lot. Then we took the bus to where we are now.

"Before we left our house, mum told me to pack light, but I didn't want to leave behind my

special bracelet and a volleyball, which my sister gave me. I also brought my hairbrush, a

headband, and some clothes, but that's it.

Ivan and Veronika's parents before the war. Their father is still in Ukraine. Photo / World Vision

"I had to leave my favourite toy at home as it was too big to carry with us. It's a large teddy

bear with a hat and scarf, and I've had it since I was six years old. It is always with me. My

teddy is very special to me as we would talk to each other whenever I felt sad or was crying.

"I did bring my smaller teddy bear with me but it's not the same. I don't know this teddy

bear like the other one. It doesn't really bring me any comfort, it's not big enough to cuddle when I'm feeling sad."

Kirawith her beloved dog, Busya. Photo / World Vision

Kira

Kira, 7, is from Kharkiv in north-eastern Ukraine. She fled to Romania with her mother, grandmother, aunt and cousin. They had to leave behind her father and grandfather in Ukraine. Most refugees fleeing the country at the moment are families of women and girls are travelling together without their husbands or adult sons, who have to stay behind to fight.

Kira's family fled across the border wearing the same clothes they had worn for the past

week while sheltering in their basement as bombs rained down around them. They didn't

get a chance to pack any bags, bringing with them only the clothes on their backs and their passports, not even having time to get water for the long journey. The street that Kira lived on was destroyed, with any buildings left standing now uninhabitable, including her house.

While Kira is happy when I talk with her, her grandmother tells me that she sees her crying a lot.

For Kira, her most treasured thing to play with isn't a toy, but her beloved dog, Busya. The

family couldn't leave the family pet behind, and so she is there with them at the makeshift

refugee shelter.

"My dog's name is Busya. She's very sweet. She kisses me almost every day on the nose.

Sometimes in the morning, and sometimes in the evening. When we're going to sleep, I hug my mum, and Busya lays down next to our legs. When my mum is asleep, she comes under the covers with me.."

Julia, 45, and her son David, 8, fled Kyiv in late February due to the danger they faced from their home being close to a military target. Photo / World Vision

Julia

Julia, 45, and her son David, 8, fled Kyiv in late February due to the danger they faced from their home being close to a military target. They arrived in Romania after a 36-hour journey in freezing conditions.

When they got over the border they couldn't find anywhere to stay, so they took a train to Bucharest, where they were helped by volunteer staff at Bucharest's Gara de Nord station - now a flashpoint of the Ukraine refugee crisis in Romania.

They were taken to a local shelter for victims of domestic violence which has made available 40 of its 100 rooms for Ukraine migrants, and which is being supported by World Vision. Julia and David are now in limbo, with no family connections outside Ukraine, and no plan. They have no idea what the next step in their lives is.

Julia's husband did not join the pair when they fled as he is suffering chronic kidney failure and needs daily dialysis. For now, all Julia has to cling on to is a portrait of the pair as young lovers in their 20s, who could never have envisaged the storm they now find themselves in.

Julia holds a photo of her and her husband taken before the war. Photo / World Vision

Julia explains the process of packing was frantic and charged with emotion, but one of the first things she did put in her bag was a large manila folder of family photos. There are Soviet-era snaps of her parents, of summer camps and family outings in the snow.

Not knowing whether she would have a home to come back to, the decision to pack the photos was an easy one.

"It all happened so quickly. You don't really realise how big this tragedy is. Your mind is suddenly racing and you're in shock, you think maybe this is a dream, maybe it's a mistake. But unfortunately, it's not a dream.

"We didn't have much time to pack. But I knew I had to take the photos. It might be all I have left."

Julia and David are homeless, they don't know if they will see their home or their husband and father again. But she has chosen gratitude as her coping mechanism.

"You know, I am lucky. One day my war will be over. But for the other women here [at the domestic violence shelter], these women who have to deal with domestic violence, their war goes on. I am fortunate."

Ukraine Crisis Appeal: Where your money goes

Your support will help children and families affected by the crisis in Ukraine with

• Food and hygiene kits

• Child-friendly spaces and shelter

• Psychosocial support to help kids cope with trauma

Your urgent donation will provide vital essentials for children & families affected by the crisis in Ukraine. Please click here to donate now at worldvision.org.nz