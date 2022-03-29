A look at where your donations to the World Vision Ukraine appeal are going and what impact they're having on Ukrainians forced to flee their home country. Video / World Vision / NZ Herald

The NZ Herald is joining forces with World Vision to help as almost 4 million Ukrainian women and children flee their country in the world's fastest-growing humanitarian emergency since the Second World War.

The Herald-World Vision Ukraine Crisis Appeal has hit a new milestone, with donations passing the $1.5 million mark.

The Ukraine Crisis Appeal reached $1,518,320 this morning, as New Zealanders continued to give generously in response to horrific scenes of suffering from the war.

For almost three weeks now World Vision Emergency Communications specialist Brianna Piazza has been telling the heart-breaking stories of families trying to rebuild their shattered lives on the Ukraine-Romania border.

Many of them have involved children - like last weekend's account of nine-year-old Diana, who has finally found a safe place to laugh and play in her temporary home, while her mother Ira worries quietly about the family's future and the fate of her husband left behind in Ukraine.

Diana, 9, fled the city of Odessa with her mother Ira, older sister Lisa (19) and her baby nephew, Leonid (6 months old). Photo / World Vision

Through donations from Herald readers and others around the world, World Vision is helping support the shelter where Diana's family and about 450 refugees are staying. The money helps pay for electricity, gas and laundry and trains the shelter volunteers with child protection knowledge, to help refugee families stay safe.

Other stories have included mother and son Irina and Symon, who had to leave Irina's elderly mother in their basement as they fled the bombs and rockets that rained down on their hometown near Kyiv.

Angelina described how her household packed eight people and a dog into one car and fled as the bombs rained down in their street.

Children have described the treasured possessions they took with them as they fled. Kira, aged 7, has found comfort in her beloved dog Busya, while 10-year-old Veronika misses her big teddy that she likes to cuddle when she feels sad.

Several mothers told their young children they were going on holiday, rather than let them face the brutal reality of bombs, rockets, tanks and killing.

"We try not to tell them this is war," one mother, Julia, told Piazza as she fought back tears.

Children in refugee camps need safe places to play. Photo / World Vision

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said the generosity shown by NZ Herald audiences across the campaign had been phenomenal.

"We have shared some hugely personal and powerful stories about individuals and families who have been impacted by the devastating events in Ukraine, and those stories have clearly had an impact on our readers.

"However, we couldn't have ever imagined it would generate more than $1.5 million in donations from our readers. I want to say a heartfelt thank you to our audiences for their support– thank you to each and every one of you who has donated to such an important and worthy cause."

World Vision New Zealand national director Grant Bayldon thanked Herald readers for their "absolutely incredible" support.

"The generosity of NZ Herald readers means that children and families fleeing for their lives have food, water and essential hygiene supplies. They have somewhere warm and safe to sleep. They have support to help them get through the trauma they are facing.

"Your donation, big or small, is sending a message of love and support for people whose lives have been turned upside down. Thank you so much for your compassion and kindness."

Ukraine Crisis Appeal: Where your money goes

Your support will help children and families affected by the crisis in Ukraine with

• Food and hygiene kits

• Child-friendly spaces and shelter

• Psychosocial support to help kids cope with trauma

Your urgent donation will provide vital essentials for children & families affected by the crisis in Ukraine. Please click here to donate now at worldvision.org.nz