UK woman with Huntington's disease gene completes 100km ocean swim across Auckland to raise $13,000

Ellie Williams is currently swimming 100km for Huntington's Disease (10km a day for ten days) which is equivalent of ten marathon runs in a row, Browns Bay, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A young UK woman who had to deal with her Huntington's disease diagnosis at the height of Auckland's first lockdown in early 2020 has today finished a 100km fundraising ocean swim.

This afternoon at 4pm, 28-year-old Ellie Williams reached the shore at ​​Okahu Bay after completing her final 10km leg of a 100km ocean swim she has completed in stages over the past 10 days.

Williams had raised $13,475 as of 6pm today for Huntington's Disease Youth Organisation of New Zealand (HDYO NZ).

The St Heliers resident says reaching the final finishing line after 10 days produced mixed emotions.

"It does feel amazing but also sad that this journey has come to end. I've had such an awesome 10 days and so many supporters and swimmers have done some amazing things this week it will be strange to go back to work on Monday," Williams told the Herald.

"Surprisingly my body feels good! I took it slow each day and I'm stoked that it held up way better expected. I think I'm running off adrenaline though so sure it will hit me at some point over the next few days."

On her Givealittle page for the 100km swim fundraising effort, Williams says "swimming has become a huge part of my mental therapy" in coming to terms with testing positive for the Huntington's gene almost two years ago.

Williams has been living in New Zealand since January 1, 2017, and received her first Huntington disease diagnosis in January 2020.

"It was really tough. The hardest thing I have ever done especially being away from family. I had booked a flight to go back to the UK but then covid hit so two weeks before I decided not to go," Williams said.

After swimming 10km in one training effort for the first time just earlier this year, Williams says the marathon swim idea gradually took on more meaning.

"I cannot believe the donations and the support. I never expected it to get this big. Having so many people turn up each day and reach out to say I'm inspiring them has really kept me going," Williams said.

"I just wanted to do this for myself but it's become so many different people's challenge it's been so precious to share it. Some swimmer's doing their first ever 10km. It's amazing to show what you can do if you just put your mind to it."

The 28-year-old ran through a guard of honour line of supporters as she reached the shore on Okahu Bay this afternoon. She had set off from Okahu Bay earlier and swam to St Heliers and back.

Williams has swam across much of Auckland's coastline over the past 10 days, up and down the North Shore and elsewhere.

The office and accounting manager for Apartment Specialists says despite the difficulty of being away from family throughout the pandemic she hopes to stay in New Zealand.

"I love my outdoor lifestyle here and my job and the people I have met. Everyone here is family now," she said.



"The pandemic has been hard because I don't know when I'm going to see my family again but swimming has really been an amazing thing to focus on and keep me positive taking each day as it comes."

HDYO NZ is a voluntary organisation set up to provide support to the youth of New Zealand impacted by Huntington's disease. Their aim is for the youth of New Zealand impacted by HD to be knowledgeable, supported, and empowered through a strong community support network and accessible information.