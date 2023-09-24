Israel Adesanya leaves out the back of the Auckland District Court after pleading guilty to a charge of drink driving.

UFC superstar Israel Adesanya has pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Adesanya arrived at the Auckland District Court about 9am with his lawyer and two personal security staff.

Court documents show the international star was charged with driving a car on Wellesley St in Auckland Central with 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 milligrams.

The maximum penalty for the charge is a term of imprisonment of three months or a fine of $4500.

Israel Adesanya appeared in the Auckland District Court on a drink driving charge. Photo / Getty Images

The date of the alleged offence is August 19 this year.

The 34-year-old is listed on court documents as living in a flat in Remuera’s Victoria Ave.

His blood alcohol result indicates he was only a shade over the threshold for being charged.

His lawyer Karl Trotter sought that no conviction was entered, and this was granted by the judge.

Adesanya will be sentenced on January 10.

He did not respond to questions from the Herald upon leaving the court through a rear exit.